Chrissy Teigen Knows John Legend Looks Like A Baby, And Wants You To Stop Sending Her Pictures

Alright. We already knew John Legend looks like the cartoon character Arthur. That’s been well established.

John Legend look like Arthur lowkey pic.twitter.com/bfeG3cYo4M — Emily Sowah (@sowahblanket) February 20, 2017

Some people even think he looks like a bearded Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

We definitely see the resemblance with Arthur, and if we squint, maybe we can kind of see it with JGL as well. But there is absolutely no doubt that John looks EXACTLY like this baby, as posted by twitter user @MrMenziN. It’s totally uncanny.

Then the floodgates were opened, and people were sending John and his wife Chrissy Teigen babies that look exactly like John.

My mom’s friends son lol pic.twitter.com/UNlY1SGb3m — Young Goldie (@malikthedon_) July 3, 2017

i too must have a talk pic.twitter.com/FQg3twJghP — Mocha Mandela (@Mr_Grimes9) July 2, 2017

Finally, Teigen had to step in herself and try to end the mad rush of baby pics being sent their way.

For the LAST TIME, JOHN looks like a baby so A LOT OF BABIES LOOK LIKE HIM STOP SENDING ME JOHN BABIES — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 4, 2017

Even John has to agree.

Via Buzzfeed

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter