65,000 Green Day Fans Start Singing Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” At London Concert

What is it about Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” that just makes you want to sing?

Over the holiday weekend, Green Day put on a show in London. The band, along with several other punk artists sold out an outdoor arena…somewhere around 65,000 people showed up for the concert. Now imagine a crowd of that size singing together in unison.

While the crowd was waiting for the show to start or perhaps the next band to take the stage, it’s not uncommon for an arena to play music in between. In this case, “Bohemian Rhapsody” made the playlist. Surprisingly, the crowd was feeling it. The entire audience started singing. And it sounded pretty amazing!