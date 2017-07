Man trapped in an underground parking lot by raging floodwaters is rescued just in the nick of time. https://t.co/O0pXTKVqV6 pic.twitter.com/GpeIwGj3pn — ABC News (@ABC) July 5, 2017

This is definitely scary! As it is heavy raining and flash flooding in a town called Yangshuo, China, this man gets stuck on an underground parking lot as the flood rushes, filling up the parking lot! With a few bystanders nearby, they tried and rescued the man before it was completely flooded! Check out the video on Twitter from ABC News!

-Marco A. Salinas