The Winner of Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Just Ate 72 Hot Dogs and the Internet Can’t Look Away

July 4, 2017 3:34 PM
Filed Under: baseball, Competitive Eating, Fourth of July, hot dogs, Nathan's, Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, Nathan's Hot Dogs, sports, winner

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut is being hailed at American Hero right now. The annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog eating contest took place today, where competitors from all over gathered to see just how many hot dogs they can scarf down. Chestnut took first place at this year’s contest with 72 hot dogs eaten total. Those are a lot of hot dogs! The internet couldn’t look away as Joey was on the last leg (hot dog) of the contest.

Of course the internet did not disappoint with the memes either.

Hey, competitive eating is a sport, too!

