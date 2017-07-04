Teenager With Cancer Denied Entry To Prom Over Lack Of Attendance

Sixteen-year-old Alex Dallas has been battling cancer since she was four. Like most 16-year-olds, she was excited about her upcoming school prom. So excited, in fact, that she underwent a life-threatening surgery to remove a brain tumor last December, rather than this Summer, to ensure her ability to attend.

She took home lessons from school in order to stay on top of all her school work, and by all accounts, she did. However, when prom finally rolled around, and Alex’s mother spent £380 on a customised pink lace dress, and £60 on jewelled shoes, she was told she would not be allowed to attend, because she did not attend class the two weeks beforehand.

The school wanted to make sure Alex attending prom was in the best interest of her health, as well as the other students. A spokesperson from the school said, “Because she had not been in school for six months, we asked her to come in for one hour a day over a two-week period before the prom, so we could make an assessment and so she could interact with other students. Unfortunately she did not do so and so we reluctantly took the decision that it would not be right for her to attend the event.”

Alex will be starting a nurse training course in the fall, and was understandably upset. She told The Sunday Mirror, “I was so upset I couldn’t go. The prom’s the thing you look forward to from when you’re 11. It’s upset me that they say I’m mentally unstable – I’m not. People shouldn’t discriminate for something they don’t understand.”

Via Independent