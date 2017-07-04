[PHOTOS] RadioShack Auctions Off Items

July 4, 2017 6:45 PM
You definitely remember RadioShack right? I remember going to those stores and buy myself some good headphones or speakers and even stuff for my phone! Well, since it’s gone for good, people are wanting to save some piece of history of the company.

According to dallasnews.com, RadioShack is auctioning off its items after being in a second bankruptcy in under 2 years. With it’s Headquarters in downtown Fort Worth is empty and everything being sold like the furniture and other office equipment, now what’s left is their items.

If you want to be part of the auction, through July 10th, UBid Estate and Auction Services are doing online bids with already 600 registered. The only RadioShack store that is still up and running here in North Texas is in Weatherford with no closing date yet!

If you want to see the photos of some of the items they’re auctioning off and the rest of the article, click here.

 

-Marco A. Salinas

