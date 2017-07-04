Oregon Passes First Gender-Neutral Licenses

July 4, 2017 8:36 PM
Oregon is now the first state in the U.S. to issue gender-neutral licenses to its residents, said in an article on CBS News. For those people who don’t want to identify their gender, they will be put as “not specified”. This goes to all identification, driver’s licenses and learner’s license.

Now people will have three options, regarding “M” for male, “F” for female, OR “X” for non-binary. This new law has taken effect on Monday, which follow’s Portland’s gender neutral licenses. Portland became the first city to ever do this around the country, so now the state has followed it through.

Oregon’s government has been working hard on creating and updating their systems for their third option. California is also on talks for creating a third option for their residents.

 

-Marco A. Salinas

