Kid With No Arms Plays Amazing Cover Of “Hold The Line” On Guitar With His Feet!

July 4, 2017 7:04 AM
Filed Under: "Hold the Line", africa, Amazing, Cover, feet, Guitar, Music, No Arms, Toto, Video

Honestly, is there ever a thing as too much Toto?  Anybody who has been to a karaoke bar on a Saturday night has heard “Africa” at least once or a hundred times, but the great songs put out by the band doesn’t end there.

A video was posted on Reddit that shows a teenager playing a pretty good cover of “Africa.”  Doesn’t sound too special, you think?  Well this kid HAS NO ARMS!  He plays the entire song, solos and all, with his feet!  It’s amazing!

 

There are a few bands who could stand to take a few lessons from him!

Via Reddit

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live