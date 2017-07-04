Family Visiting State Park Attacked By Wild Monkeys (Video)

Susie Ramsey and her family were spending a day at Silver Springs State Park in Ocala, Florida when they came across a group of wild rhesus monkeys. The monkeys have lived in the park for more than 75 years, and their population has grown to upwards of 200.

Ramsey’s son was filming the encounter with the monkeys, where they at first were docile and just standing around. Then they turned. They started hissing and growling, and eventually began chasing people! Luckily, nobody was hurt during the ordeal.

The monkeys are cute and the video is pretty funny, but monkey attacks are no joke. THey’re super strong for their size, and they have HUGE fangs. If a monkey seriously attacks you in the wild, it’s definitely not a laughing matter.

Ramsey said the monkeys attacked even though the family wasn’t acting aggressive, and didn’t even make eye contact with them. She wishes park officials would put a sign up in the area warning tourists the area is occupied by wild monkeys.

Via Pix11