Dad Takes Daughter’s Phone Away and Leaves Her with a Hilarious Note

Whether we’ve been ones grounded or have been grounded with a phone time-out, we’ve all been there. And being without your phone as a kid could very well be a true tragedy. One dad decided to take it even further and made the situation probably 1000 times worse in a hilarious troll move.

One Reddit user decided to share a gem he found recently. A girl who got her phone taken up by her dad received a note he slid under the door and it’s hilarious.

We can’t tell what’s the best part here the minutes between the “texts” or the emojis he chose? One thing’s for sure: “Daddio” receives some funny parenting points for this one!