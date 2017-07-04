BREAKING: Prince’s Drummer Dies

According to TMZ, the late Prince’s drummer, John Blackwell Jr, has passed away Tuesday. His wife, now widow, Yaritza says he was surrounded by family as he passed away. She says “Thanks God for his life and thanks everyone for their support.”

We still don’t know how he passed away but last year, he was battling a brain tumor in which he was under the care of a Japanese hospital. Yaritza had set up a GoFundMe account which raised over $78,000 to cover the expenses.

Blackwell started drumming only at the age of 3 who, at the time, was inspired by his father who was also a successful drummer. Blackwell Jr went on tour with Justin Timberlake and Patti LaBelle before meeting Prince.

John Blackwell Jr was 43 when he passed.

#RIPJohnBlackwellJr Prayers to everyone affected.

-Marco A. Salinas