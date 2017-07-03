WATCH: Budweiser Releases Fourth of July Ad Honoring Military Families

Budweiser released a new ad featuring actor Adam Driver, a veteran himself, as he surprises a military veteran by hand delivering a scholarship for his daughter.

U.S. Army veteran John Williams sustained a debilitating injury while training for Operation Desert Storm; much like Driver was injured shortly before being deployed to Iraq. Budweiser and Folds of Honor, in a joint effort have awarded more than 2,000 scholarships to military veterans and their families over the past 6 years.

Hayley Williams sent in a letter requesting a scholarship, explaining that her father’s military injury was so severe that he needed steel rods and screws to stabilize his spine, and still lives in pain.

“I found the Williams’ to be an incredibly close knit and loving family. I understood where Hayley’s father John was coming from right away. John was injured right before being deployed. I was also injured right before deployment, so that sense of not finishing your job with the people you started with is something we connected on,” Driver explained to the press. “Despite his injuries, he works incredibly hard as a bus driver to support his family. Hayley’s father inspired her to become a nurse to help people just like him. So as I said I felt very fortunate to be there and to help Haley take the next step.”