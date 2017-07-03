Organizer Of Fyre Festival Arrested, Charged With Fraud

The Fyre Festival was meant to be a star-studded, exotic, music extravaganza tucked away on an island in the Bahamas. When festivalgoers, who paid anywhere in between $450 and $250,000 to attend, arrived, they found an event so disorganized and devolved into chaos, you would’ve thought they were actually arriving at Rikers.
Billy McFarland was at the forefront of organizing, promoting, and finding investors for the event, nd for his part, has been arrested and is being charged with fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, McFarland is accused of “false representations to investors” in his company, Fyre Media LLC, and allegedly presented fake documents in order to persuade investors into putting over $1 million into his company.
One of the other organizers, rapper Ja Rule, defended he and McFarland, assuring fans they had no intention of frauding anyone, and truly wanted to put on the festival.
Obviously, the U.S. Attorney’s office feels that McFarland needs to pay. He appeared Saturday before a judge, and was released from jail on a $300,000 bond. Ja Rule, real name Jeffrey Atkins, is not under arrest, and is not considered a “subject of the investigation,” according to his attorney.
Via Washington Post