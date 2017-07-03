Maria Menounos Diagnosed With Brain Tumor, Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Maria Menounos has stepped down as an anchor of E! News in order to recover from surgery she had in her battle with a brain tumor.

She was diagnosed with the golf-ball sized tumor in April, but luckily the seven hour surgery she received removed almost all of it. In the midst of all this, Menounos’ mother, Litsa, is in the middle of her fight with brain cancer as well.

Menounous thanked the crew at E!, saying she is looking ahead to this next chapter of her life.

I am so grateful for the past three years at E!, I had such an amazing time co-hosting with Jason Kennedy and working everyday with the wonderful roster of talent on the show including producers, staff and crew. It was such a special, good-hearted group and one I’ll always consider family. A special thank you to [NBCUniversal Cable’s] Frances Berwick and [E! president] Adam Stotsky for all the support they have shown me through the years especially during these tough times. I will truly miss everyone and looking forward to this next chapter in my life.

Menounos is still recovering from the surgery, telling People, “My face is still numb. This is something that takes at least a month of healing, but I’m getting stronger and stronger every day and I’ll be back to normal very soon.”

Via Variety