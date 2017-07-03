Here Are Some Of The Best Fireworks Shows In North Texas

July 3, 2017 6:44 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 4th Of July, Dallas, DFW, fireworks show, Free, North Texas

There’s tons to do on the 4th of July but in case you have no idea how to spend Independence Day check out this list of some of the best fireworks shows North Texas has to offer. Most of these shows are free too!

For the full list of shows including tons more in Tarrant, Collin and Denton County click here.

Dallas
Fair Park Fourth at Fair Park
Tuesday, State Fair Midway opens at noon, fireworks at about 9:45 p.m.

Carrolton
July 4 Community Fireworks Display at Josey Ranch Lake
Tuesday, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Garland 
Star-Spangled Spectacular at Firewheel Town Center
Monday, events start at 4 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Grand Prairie
Lone Stars & Stripes Celebration at Lone Star Park
Monday-Tuesday, gates open at 3 p.m., first live race at 5 p.m., fireworks after the last race

Irving
Independence Day Celebration
Tuesday, parade at 9 a.m. in the Irving Heritage District and fireworks show with events starting at 6 p.m. at Lake Carolyn

Richardson
Family 4th Celebration at Breckinridge Park
Tuesday, live music starts at 6:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Via NBC DFW

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live