Here Are Some Of The Best Fireworks Shows In North Texas

There’s tons to do on the 4th of July but in case you have no idea how to spend Independence Day check out this list of some of the best fireworks shows North Texas has to offer. Most of these shows are free too!
For the full list of shows including tons more in Tarrant, Collin and Denton County click here.
Dallas
Fair Park Fourth at Fair Park
Tuesday, State Fair Midway opens at noon, fireworks at about 9:45 p.m.
Carrolton
July 4 Community Fireworks Display at Josey Ranch Lake
Tuesday, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Garland
Star-Spangled Spectacular at Firewheel Town Center
Monday, events start at 4 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Grand Prairie
Lone Stars & Stripes Celebration at Lone Star Park
Monday-Tuesday, gates open at 3 p.m., first live race at 5 p.m., fireworks after the last race
Irving
Independence Day Celebration
Tuesday, parade at 9 a.m. in the Irving Heritage District and fireworks show with events starting at 6 p.m. at Lake Carolyn
Richardson
Family 4th Celebration at Breckinridge Park
Tuesday, live music starts at 6:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Via NBC DFW