Governor Chris Christie Has a Really Fun Time at the Beach He Closed to the Public

Fourth of July weekend where many spend it grilling, swimming, or even swimming at a beach if you’re near one. That wasn’t that case for those in New Jersey unfortunately.

After a budget standoff in New Jersey that shut down the state government July 1, many state-operated facilities including beaches were closed down to the public. However, that didn’t stop Governor Chris Christie and his family from enjoying the beach to themselves on this holiday weekend. According to New York Times, “His outing came as the state park police were turning away families who arrived at the beach’s main gate hoping to spend the day by the ocean.”

After his beach outing, Christie held a news conference in Trenton where, after being asked how his beach day was, “I didn’t get any sun today,” according to The Star-Ledger.