Canadian Newborn Is First Baby Without Gender Marker On Birth Certificate

Kori Doty identifies as neither male or female, and wants their newborn baby to be able to do the same.

Kori is going to court to fight the Vital Statistics Agency, after refusing to issue a birth certificate for the newborn, Searyl. Searyl was born outside of the medical system, therefore no “genital inspection” occurred. Kori assures that they have no intention or desire for “anyone’s ID changed against their will,” they just want a change in the “structure of how identification, particularly the birth certificate, starts out.”

Kori’s ultimate goal is to have the baby come into their gender on their own, and even when they received Searyl’s health card, it did not identify whether they baby was a boy or girl. In the space marked for sex, a “U” is present, understandably meaning “unspecified,” or “unknown.” Human Rights lawyer barbara findlay is working on Dory’s behalf, and says the health card was a big surprise, and is a “huge step forward.”

Gender expression has been a protected ground in British Columbia’s Human Rights Code since 2016, and the Gender Free ID Coalition is fully supporting Dory in their fight. Felix Gilliland with the Gender Free ID Coalition said, “It really just demonstrates the logistical nightmare that trans people go through every day. This is what we’re navigating. Every time we want to see a doctor, this is what comes up. So here is this baby that’s having it happen from day one, and it’s really a good demonstration of what this fight is all about.”

Via Global News