Addison Kaboom Town Fireworks Show Complete Playlist

Wanna see the the full song playlist from tonight’s Addison Kaboom Town Fireworks Show? Here it is
Queensryche – Silent Lucidity
George Michael – Freedom ’90
Chris Cornell – Scar on the Sky
Greg Allman – I’m No Angel
Chuck Berry – Johnny B Good
P!nk – Just Like Fire
Lee Greenwood – God Bless The U.S.A.
Modern English – Melt with You
American Authors – Best Day of my Life
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
Imagine Dragons – It’s Time
Adele – Skyfall
1812 Overture
Armed Forces Melody
10 Tenors – Here’s to the Heroes
Katy Perry – Firework
Fitz and The Tantrums – Hand Clap
Coldplay – A Sky Full of Stars