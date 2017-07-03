Addison Kaboom Town Fireworks Show Complete Playlist

Wanna see the the full song playlist from tonight’s Addison Kaboom Town Fireworks Show? Here it is

Queensryche – Silent Lucidity

George Michael – Freedom ’90

Chris Cornell – Scar on the Sky

Greg Allman – I’m No Angel

Chuck Berry – Johnny B Good

P!nk – Just Like Fire

Lee Greenwood – God Bless The U.S.A.

Modern English – Melt with You

American Authors – Best Day of my Life

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Imagine Dragons – It’s Time

Adele – Skyfall

1812 Overture

Armed Forces Melody

10 Tenors – Here’s to the Heroes

Katy Perry – Firework

Fitz and The Tantrums – Hand Clap

Coldplay – A Sky Full of Stars