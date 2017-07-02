President Trump Attacks CNN, WWE Style, In Newly Tweeted Video

July 2, 2017 10:58 AM
Donald Trump, as far as we know, is the only President who is also a member of the WWE Hall of Fame.

He was involved in a storyline with the wrestling company in 2007, where at Wrestlemania 23, he attacked WWE CEO Vince McMahon.  Well, someone took the footage of President Trump attacking McMahon, and superimposed the CNN logo on top of McMahon’s head.

So now the new video sees President Trump fighting CNN, and of course, he tweeted it out.

CNN responded quickly, in a statement saying, “It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters.”

And just in case you’re super curious, here is the footage from the President attacking Vince McMahon from Wrestlemania.

Via EW

