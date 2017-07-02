Lost Dogs Return Only When Owner Begins Cooking Sauseges At Spot Where They Were Last Seen

A pair of miniature schnauzers are finally home after a huge search team compiling 120 individuals and a drone squad scoured the thick fog at Red Pike fell near Buttermere, Cumbria, in the United Kingdom.

Despite the massive amount of help Liz and Graham Hampson received from mountain rescue crews, friends, and families, they were unsuccessful in bring the dogs home. The dogs only returned after John decided to smoke up some sausages near the area where the dogs ran off during a rock with the Hampsons’ son, John. Just a few minutes after the sausages started frying, the dogs came running to their campsite.

The rescue crew spent about 96 hours searching for the pups before the sausages worked their magic. The Hampsons said the sausages are a Sunday morning tradition in their household, and if any food would bring the dogs out of the woods, that would be it.

Via Dayton Daily