Corey Feldman Loses Tooth While Performing; Stops Show And Asks Audience To Look For It

July 2, 2017 9:01 AM
Filed Under: 80s, concert, Corey Feldman, Movies, Music, performane, Teeth, Tooth, Video

’80s superstar Corey Feldman has transitioned his wildly successful film career into one focusing on music.  While he hasn’t enjoyed the same success as he did when he was a youngster, fans all over the world still travel in droves to see him perform.

While performing during a show in Milwaukee, Feldman thrust the microphone a little too close to his face, knocking out his own tooth in the process.  The accident happened thirty minutes into his set, and was captured all on video.

After a search for the missing tooth, Feldman eventually did go on to finish the set.

Via Journal Sentinel

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live