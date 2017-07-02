Corey Feldman Loses Tooth While Performing; Stops Show And Asks Audience To Look For It

’80s superstar Corey Feldman has transitioned his wildly successful film career into one focusing on music. While he hasn’t enjoyed the same success as he did when he was a youngster, fans all over the world still travel in droves to see him perform.

While performing during a show in Milwaukee, Feldman thrust the microphone a little too close to his face, knocking out his own tooth in the process. The accident happened thirty minutes into his set, and was captured all on video.

After a search for the missing tooth, Feldman eventually did go on to finish the set.

Via Journal Sentinel