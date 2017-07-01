“Top Gun” Sequel Is Set To Release in 2019

July 1, 2017 8:13 AM
Filed Under: 2019, Access Hollywood, Entertainment Weekly, Film, Maverick, movie, Paramount Pictures, patience, sequel, Tom Cruise, Top Gun, Top Gun Maverick

For you, Top Gun fans, YES! The long wait is finally over because Paramount will release it’s sequel on July 12th, 2019, said in an article on ew.com. (Be sure to put that on your calendars by the way).

And to make it more awesome, Tom Cruise will be back playing as “Maverick” in the film, once again! In early June, Cruise says that he didn’t want the movie to be named “Top Gun 2”, so, they are calling it “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Cruise was interviewed by Access Hollywood saying “We’re going to have big, fast machines. It’s going to be a competition film like the first one … but a progression for Maverick.”

Who is stoked to see him play as Maverick and making it have a sequel? The first movie was released back in 1986, so definitely a lot has changed between then and now!

 

-Marco A. Salinas

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live