“Top Gun” Sequel Is Set To Release in 2019

For you, Top Gun fans, YES! The long wait is finally over because Paramount will release it’s sequel on July 12th, 2019, said in an article on ew.com. (Be sure to put that on your calendars by the way).

And to make it more awesome, Tom Cruise will be back playing as “Maverick” in the film, once again! In early June, Cruise says that he didn’t want the movie to be named “Top Gun 2”, so, they are calling it “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Cruise was interviewed by Access Hollywood saying “We’re going to have big, fast machines. It’s going to be a competition film like the first one … but a progression for Maverick.”

Who is stoked to see him play as Maverick and making it have a sequel? The first movie was released back in 1986, so definitely a lot has changed between then and now!

-Marco A. Salinas