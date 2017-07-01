‘Star Wars’ Fan Creates Jaw-Dropping ‘The Last Jedi’ Trailer Using 1984 Apple Computer

Wahyu Ichwandardi (born in Indonesia, but now living in New York City) is one heck of a Star Wars fan.

How much does he admire the beloved George Lucas saga? Enough to remake the most recent The Last Jedi trailer with 1984 technology!

This was no easy feat: it took him three weeks to complete. His 33 year-old tools: an Apple IIc computer, 80s-era KodakPad, and DazzleDraw (an incredibly basic art program: also from the 80s). Getting a little tech-geeky: he made 288 image files totaling only 6MB, and stored them on 48 floppy disks (at about 140KB each). In comparison, remember the average entry-level Apple iPhone is 16GB = 16,000MB!

Go ahead and compare the two videos above.

And excuse us as we go watch Revenge of the Nerds again while listening to back-to-back 80s music this weekend on Jack FM!

Source: iDrop News

