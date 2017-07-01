Same-Sex Marriage is Now LEGAL In Germany

July 1, 2017 6:45 AM
Yes, you heard it right folks! Lawmakers in Germany has voted in favor of same-sex marriage, said in an article on abcnews.com.

Chancellor Angela Merkel was against the vote, but says that her party voted in favor because of their “conscience”. Since it was a debate of “conscientiousness”, Chancellor Merkel called for an individual vote for the same-sex marriage debate which ended being 393 in favor with 226 against.

Before voting for same-sex marriage, same-sex couples in Germany could obtain their civil partnerships back in 2001, though they couldn’t receive their marriage status, which includes adopting children.

German lawmakers aren’t sure if Chancellor Merkel wanted to make this quick vote to also avoid the topic of adopting children to same-sex couples, though for now, they have voted and now will have to go through the Parliament and then get it signed by the president.

Love wins yet again as Germany will fall under the few countries to accept same-sex marriage!

 

-Marco A. Salinas

