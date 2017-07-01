City of Dallas Fails to Fix Fire Department’s AC, Until Online Post Went Viral

July 1, 2017 9:35 PM
The City of Dallas has failed the first responders once again, this time allowing a fire station to go without air-conditioning. A picture posted to social media, that quickly went viral is what finally prompted a response from the city to fix the broken HVAC units at Station 15.

The picture uploaded by the Dallas Firefighters Association showed the temperature inside the firehouse at a sweltering 99 degrees, after five days of no A/C.

 

The City quickly made an effort to fix the units after receiving tons of backlash online. A city spokesperson says the parts have been ordered and are expected to arrive no later than Wednesday, which will mark 10 days of no air-conditioning for Dallas Firefighters.

The failure to fix the air-conditioning at Station 15, comes just months after Dallas City Council approved a $15 Million park. It’s clear to see where Dallas’ priorities are.

