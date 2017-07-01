Adele’s “Damaged Vocals” Makes Her Cancel Finals Shows

Pop star sensation, Adele, won’t be performing for the rest of her tour because of her “damaged vocal cords”, said in an article in KHOU 11 News in Houston.

After 122 global shows, her two last shows at London’s Wembley Stadium says that she didn’t feel good and had to go to the doctor to check out her voice. Unfortunately, the doctor gave her some bad news.

With her vocals being damaged, she says “And on medical advice I simply am unable to perform over the weekend. To say that I’m heartbroken would be a complete understatement.”

Any sorts of medications would not help her recover her damaged vocal cords and she even desperately wanted lip sync for her fans, but says that she would feel bad and that she’s not giving her real voice out.

Hoping that she can take back the stage soon!

-Marco A. Salinas