21 Cities You Should Visit for 4th of July

4th of July is an amazing time to spend time with your family, friends, spouses, boyfriend/girlfriend, etc. You go to your local venue and watch the fireworks, but maybe it’s time for a change in your life. Maybe, visiting a different city to see the fireworks?

Well, according to usatoday.com, they have released the 21 cities that goes ALL OUT for our nation’s birthday and these are the places where you should go! These are not in order, by the way….

Washington, D.C. San Francisco, CA Columbia, SC Mount Rushmore, SD New Orleans, LA Bar Harbor, ME San Diego, CA Memphis, TN Miami, FL NYC Chicago, IL Flagstaff, AZ Bend, OR Newtown, PA Boulder, CO Whitefish, MT Boston, MA Philadelphia, PA Bristol, R.I. Anchorage, AL Charleston, SC

If you want more information about what types of festivities each city does, click here! Hope this makes it to your bucket list and you never know, you might just like to travel for Independence Day!