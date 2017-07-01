11-Year-Old McKinney, Texas Boy’s Invention Could Prevent Hot Car Deaths

It’s no surprise that an 11 year-old-boy, whose invention just might change the world, is from North Texas!

Bishop Curry, who lives in McKinney, Texas, has invented a device he calls “Oasis.” He drew-up plans for “Oasis” that would sense if a child is left alone in a car. The device would be attached to a car seat or headrest, and would blow cold air on the child while it’s alerting the police and parents via phone, and waiting for help to arrive.

Tragically, Bishop came up with the idea in reaction to a news story he saw about Fern: a neighbor of his. The 6 month-old baby girl died in an overheated car.

The good news is Bishop’s invention is really gaining traction: supporters have given over $43,000 (currently) on a “Help Bishop End Hot Car Deaths” GoFundMe account (to help get a patent for “Oasis”); and Toyota has sent him and his Dad (who works for Toyota) to a safety conference in Michigan.

We wish you all the luck in the world, Bishop: we’re proud of you!

Hail to 11 y/o Bishop Curry for inventing new devise that senses kids are alone and turns cars and air conditioners on! pic.twitter.com/ll4ypmNret — John Mumford (@JohnMumford48) June 29, 2017

Source: NBC News

