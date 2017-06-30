We Finally Know What Beyonce And Jay Z’s Twins Are Named

After all the rumors we might finally know the answer to one of the biggest questions of the year, what Beyonce and Jay Z named their twins. The company that the two own, which also owns trademarks to their names, just filed the paperwork for two new trade marked names, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter.

The trademarks are specifically for fragrances, cosmetics, key chains, baby teething rings, strollers, mugs, water bottles, hair ribbons, playing cards, tote bags, sports balls, rattles and novelty items. So there’s a pretty good chance Rumi and Sir will be the twin’s names.

Via TMZ