Venus Williams Sued For Fatal Car Accident

June 30, 2017 10:19 AM
On June 9th, 2017, Venus Williams was involved in a major car accident. One that left an elderly man dead after spending fourteen days in the hospital.

According to TMZ, tennis star Venus Williams, ignored all traffic laws. Reports claim she she failed to yield the right of way, ran a red light while driving too fast which created an unavoidable scenario resulting in a car accident.

Williams struck elderly couple Jerome and Linda Barson, sending them both to the hospital. Jerome had internal bleeding, a fractured spine, and internal organ damage. Sadly, Jerome passed away on June 22nd due to complications from the injuries.

The lawsuit is seeking damages for loss of companionship, loss of earnings, pain and suffering, and medical and funeral expenses.

