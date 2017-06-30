Tom Holland Can’t Be Trusted with the Avengers: Infinity War Script

I guess Marvel doesn’t trust Spider-Man with sensitive information.

Apparently Tom Holland can’t keep a secret. With the new Spider-Man Homecoming about to hit theaters, Tom Holland has been out promoting the film. While answering some questions the actor revealed that he doesn’t know what the new Avengers film is about, despite already filming a few scenes, Holland hasn’t been given full access to the infinity war script. Holland told the Toronto Sun “I don’t know anything about it or what it’s about. I know who the villain is, but that’s it. They don’t let me read anything because I’m so bad at keeping secrets.” Spider-Man need to earn Marvels trust when it comes to keeping a secret.