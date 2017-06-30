Rob Lowe “Feared Death” During Bigfoot Encounter While Filming New Docuseries

Rob Lowe is in the midst of filming his new docuseries for A&E, The Lowe Files.

In the show, Rob and his sons, Matthew and John Owen, explore different mysterious phenomena across the country. Their adventures this time brought them to the Ozark Mountains, which stretches across Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Lowe and his sons were there to investigate a bigfoot-like creature called the “Wood Ape,” and whilst filming, Lowe and the crew heard something approaching their camp. Lowe says during the encounter, he was lying on the ground thinking he would be killed, adding that he know’s he’s “fully aware” this makes him sound like a “Hollywood kook.”

The Lowe Files premieres on A&E Wednesday, August 2.

