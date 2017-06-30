Plane Explosion After Crash-Landing On A California Highway

June 30, 2017 5:16 PM
A twin engine prop plane made a crash landing on the 405 Freeway in Orange County, California, just outside of the John Wayne Airport. The Cessna 310 burst into flames when it hit the ground.

The two people aboard, the pilot and a passenger, have been taken to a nearby hospital and placed into intensive care. No drivers were injured in the crash.

According to the control tower at the John Wayne Airport, just after taking off the pilot placed an emergency call reporting that he had lost and engine and would try to get the plane back to the airport.

The plane hit the northbound lanes and “bounced” into the southbound before exploding.

Via ABC News

