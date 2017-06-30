Sir Paul McCartney Makes Beatles Publishing Rights Deal with Sony

By Robyn Collins

Sir Paul McCartney and Sony have a reached a deal regarding the publishing rights to 267 of The Beatles’ songs.

McCartney appeared in a Manhattan court yesterday (June 29) and struck a confidential agreement with Sony to regain the rights to his band’s tracks, reports BBC News.

The case was filed in January over copyright termination. McCartney claimed that he should have reclaimed the songs in 2018, but that Sony would not confirm transfer of the copyrights.

The rocker has been trying to gain rights since Michael Jackson outbid him in the ’80s. The Jackson estate sold the classic songs to Sony last year.

“The parties have resolved this matter by entering into a confidential settlement agreement,” attorney Michael Jacobs wrote in a letter to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos.