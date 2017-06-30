Oreo is Sending Individual Fans Experimental Flavors From Avocado to Kettle Corn

As Oreo looks for new flavors to try out, fans from everywhere seem to be helping out with this experiment. Part of #MyOreoCreation, an ongoing campaign that invites Oreo fans to suggest flavors, the most intriguing flavors are currently being selected by Oreo which are then produced in very limited quantities and sent to the individuals who suggested them.

A neat idea for the cookie die-hards out there. Of the many flavors suggested, some that have caught the attention of Oreo include kettle corn, avocado, cherry cola, salted caramel, and many others. While some might sounds delicious, others are leaving many curious as to what they’d taste like. Particularly avocado.

Have an idea for a flavor you think would make the cut? The campaign runs through July 14, so there’s still time to submit #MyOreoCreation ideas. Consumers in the U.S. can submit their creations using the these contest hashtags: #MyOreoCreation and #Contest on Instagram and Twitter.