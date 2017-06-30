Mom Sparks Outrage After Dying Her Two-Year-Old’s Hair Pink

Charity Grace LeBlanc is a blogger who has said her two-year-old Felicity has been begging for pink hair for a long time. Finally she consented, after her daughter’s school said they would allow the hair.

Charity didn’t light the hair, becuase she didn’t want to damage it because Felicity is still so little, and she used a direct dye totally safe for kids. It wasn’t a permanent change, either; it washed out after three or four days.

Sounds completely safe, yet people online absolutely FREAKED that a mother would do this to her two-year-old. One parent wrote, “This is so irresponsible of you. Of course she’s going to want it. She’s a kid! She doesn’t know what she wants! And you, the parent should know better! She’s going to be bald by the age of 20.” Another added, “How can u do that to such a cute child I feel so bad for her.”

Charity obviously knows what she’s doing, and if her daughter wanted to do it and the dye was totally safe, we don’t understand why people are so upset. We think it looks cute!

Via Yahoo

