Man Surprises Girlfriend with Marriage Proposal Tattoo

It’s one thing tattooing your girlfriends name on your body, but what about a marriage proposal?

Vinny Capaldo-Smith told his girlfriend Brooke Wodark that he wanted her to give him a tattoo. He surprised her randomly asking for a small simple heart on his leg. Wodark Told ABC News that she had never given anyone a tattoo before. Capaldo-Smith lifted up his shorts to reveal a hidden tattoo he had gotten the day before. the tattoo was a stick figure couple holding hands, with the question underneath will you marry me with a check yes or no box. Already nervous Wodark was surprised and started crying the minute she saw the box. One of Capaldo-Smith’s friends captured the whole thing on video and has since been seen over 11 million times. Check it out below.