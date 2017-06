100.3 Jack FM’s Lost 80’S Live is just around the corner, and we have your tickers for DFW’s first true ’80s concert experience.

Listen this 4th of July weekend (Sat- Tues) for your chance to win tickets to the show August 24th at the Verizon Theater.

When you hear the cue, dial 214-787-1003

For more information on Lost ’80s Live click HERE