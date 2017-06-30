Los Angeles Radio Station Sends Email To Annie Lennox Thinking They’ve Discovered Her

June 30, 2017 9:15 AM By JT
Filed Under: "Discover", Annie Lennox, Golden Globe, Grammy, Los Angeles, Oscar, radio

Annie Lennox has won eight Brit Awards, four Grammys, a Golden Globe, an Oscar, and apparently, there are some people who still have never heard of her.

Granted, she’s not a total household name today, so some might be excused.  A radio station in Los Angeles, however, has no excuse.  Lennox posted a hilarious email on her Facebook, sent to her by the station thinking they’ve just discovered the world’s next star. The email outlines a marketing campaign they could get Lennox hooked up with, which potentially could result in Lennox being played on 150 stations worldwide.

We’re being serious, y’all.

Some speculate that the email is a phony, or perhaps it was sent via an automated service and the station had no idea it was sent.  We’re honestly more inclined to think it’s fake, because not knowing who Annie Lennox is seems a tad ridiculous.

Via Huffington Post

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live