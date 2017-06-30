Los Angeles Radio Station Sends Email To Annie Lennox Thinking They’ve Discovered Her

Annie Lennox has won eight Brit Awards, four Grammys, a Golden Globe, an Oscar, and apparently, there are some people who still have never heard of her.

Granted, she’s not a total household name today, so some might be excused. A radio station in Los Angeles, however, has no excuse. Lennox posted a hilarious email on her Facebook, sent to her by the station thinking they’ve just discovered the world’s next star. The email outlines a marketing campaign they could get Lennox hooked up with, which potentially could result in Lennox being played on 150 stations worldwide.

We’re being serious, y’all.

Some speculate that the email is a phony, or perhaps it was sent via an automated service and the station had no idea it was sent. We’re honestly more inclined to think it’s fake, because not knowing who Annie Lennox is seems a tad ridiculous.

Via Huffington Post

