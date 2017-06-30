Kylie And Kendall Are Getting Sued By The Doors

The Jenner sisters’ new line of “vintage” t-shirts is probably the single most hated thing on the internet right now. Bands and fans alike are not happy with the $150 shirts that feature pics of the two sisters superimposed over rock and hip hop icons. Everyone from Black Sabbath to Biggie’s mom has a serious problem with the shirts. After more than a few cease and desist letters, the sisters took down the line and posted an apology on Twitter.

But it looks like this wasn’t enough for a lot of groups. The Doors was the first to press the issue harder. A lawyer representing the estate did send a cease and desist letter, but now a law suit is coming the Jenner’s way. Sources say The Doors are in fact in the process of filling a law suit against Kylie and Kendall.

Who knows, with so many offended music icons this could be the beginning of a Napster level legal smack down.

