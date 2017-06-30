Kendall And Kylie Jenner Pull “Vintage” Shirt Line After Facing Incredible Online Backlash

An incredible backlash on social media has resulted Kendall and Kylie Jenner pulling their vintage t-shirt collection from online stores and retailers.

The Kendall + Kylie One of One tops sold for $125, and featured images of various musicians, including Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G., along with album artwork from the likes of Pink Floyd and Metallica. On top of these images were superimposed pictures of the Jenners’ faces, along with posts from their Instagram and the brand’s “KK” logo.

Notorious B.I.G.’s mother slammed the Jenner’s for the design, saying they in no way contacted Biggie’s estate for permission to use his image.

I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!! A post shared by Voletta Wallace (@volettawallace) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Voletta Wallace wasn’t the only one who took issue with the Jenner’s fashion line, with many taking shots at the ridiculous high pricing, and the sisters’ use of other artists images and likenesses for their faux vintage style.

Kendall and Kylie said in a statement online:

These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists. We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in any way. The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry.

