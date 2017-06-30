John Mellencamp is Pro Smoke, Anti Drink

John Mellencamp credits his “fantastic” voice to a dangerous habit.

“Have you ever, have you ever heard my voice honey? It’s fantastic,” Mellencamp tells CBS Sunday Morning. “Are you kidding me? I sound like a black guy singing now. I wanted to sound, you know, like Louis Armstrong,’ he continued. “But I didn’t. I sounded like a white guy, and now I got it. These are my babies, c’mon,” he says of cigarettes.

Mellencamp had a heart attack at 42, but isn’t concerned about his health. “Rightfully or wrongfully, I believe that it’s the combination of cigarettes and alcohol that get people, the two of them combined,” Mellencamp said. “It’s probably a wacky idea, but it comforts me.” Mellencamp doesn’t drink.

John’s full interview airs this Sunday, July 2 at 9:00 am ET on CBS.

