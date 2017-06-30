Jenner Sisters Apologize for Misuse of Ozzy, Tupac, Notorious B.I.G. Images

By Robyn Collins

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have pulled their line of “vintage” t-shirts, which featured Ozzy Osbourne, Tupac Shakur, Notorious B.I.G. the Doors, Pink Floyd, Metallica, and others, but with the Jenners’ own images superimposed on top. In addition, they issued a statement in which they apologized for “any insensitivity” and admitted they “missed the mark completely” with the re-purposed “vintage” T-shirts which contained designs that were “randomly selected and not well thought out.”

The sisters had added the shirts to their online store as part of their Kendall + Kylie brand, retailing them for $125. As soon as they hit the market, artists who were not notified their images were being used, began to protest.

Sharon Osbourne tweeted, “Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know.lip gloss.”

Notorious B.I.G.’s mom, Voletta Wallace wrote, “I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!”

