The year was 1776…or 1788…or 1791…it’s hotly debated…which is why we just call it the 4th of July. Nine songs and moments celebrating America’s birthday, only in the style that Jack-FM can bring you.

John Mellencamp-Pink Houses

Madonna-Material Girl

Lenny Kravitz-American Woman

Pat Benatar-Invincible

U2-In God’s Country

Kim Wilde-Kids in America

Queen-We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions

The Presidents of the United States of America-Peaches

George Michael-Freedom ‘90