History is always bound to repeat itself, right? Good or bad, trends come…then they go…and inevitably, they will return again.

The same goes for hairstyles as well.

It’s hard to fathom the 90s were 20 years ago, and many children now are making the mistakes of their fathers. Ladies and gentlemen, Frosted Tips are making a comeback.

I TOLD YOU FROSTED TIPS WOULD COME BACK. pic.twitter.com/xoWlDCTyN2 — Hayden (@_haydenwadell) June 26, 2017

my brother got FROSTED TIPS SOS I am NOT old enough for FASHION TRENDS TO BE REPEATING THEMSELVES IN MY LIFETIME pic.twitter.com/lzDlKDtwjM — scranton strangler (@poetickate) June 23, 2017

Are frosted tips still cool? pic.twitter.com/Xtr8muesZk — Seth (@txtted_) June 30, 2017

Like it or not, it looks like frosted tips are back, and we’re all going to have to learn to deal with it….somehow.

Via NY Post

