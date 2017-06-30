Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride is Getting Rid of The Wench Auction Scene

Only after 50 years of the ride being open, has Disney decided to get rid of the wench scene on the iconic ride.

The company announced in its Disney Parks Blog on Thursday that it’s overhauling the Pirates of the Caribbean rides in Paris, Florida, and California. The only real overhaul is the wench scene where pirates can bid on women. Sources tell Mashable that Disney believes it’s the right time to turn the page to a new story in this scene, consistent with the humorous, adventurous spirit of the attraction. What will stand in the auctions place is a Loot for sale scene the red-headed woman from the original scene as the auctioneer. The new updated ride will also include some of the characters from the film franchise which the rise inspired like that of Captain Barbossa. You can see a clip from that portion of the ride below.