You Can Now Buy a Pizza Made Entirely out of Pizza for $10,000 Because Why Not

National Bikini Day is just around the corner (July 5), and this pizza shop couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than by selling bikinis made entirely out of-you guessed it-pizza. Villa Italian Kitchen currently has locations in 38 states and 6 different countries.

The company excitedly announced yesterday it will be offering bikinis fully made out of pizza, crust and all! The kicker? You can get it for the low price of $10,000. Yes, $10,000. That’s a whole lot of cash for a bikini. Why so much?

Villa Italian Kitchen promises for a cool $10,000 you will meet with a food stylist to get “fitted” for your own suit, and the suit will come with nothing but fresh ingredients including 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce made with California tomatoes.

This is not a joke.