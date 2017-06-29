Whataburger Confirms They Will NOT Be Closing After Online Prank Goes Viral

Everybody breathe easy. Whataburger is not going anywhere anytime soon.

An article posted online claimed that the restaurant would be closing its doors forever in 2018, and although it first appeared online a couple of months ago, it started gaining HUGE traction within the last few days. The story is from “Channel 45 News,” and had been shared nearly 150,000 times.

Luckily, Whataburger stepped in yesterday that this article is a fake, there is no truth to the rumor at all, and they are not going anywhere anytime soon.

Well we’ll certainly sleep easier tonight!

Via Star Telegram

