Venomous Snakes Let Loose on I-35 After Tire Blow Out

June 29, 2017 8:26 PM
Filed Under: I-35, loose, snakes, venomous

Officials have caught 23 of the 30 snakes that were accidentally let loose on Thursday in south Bexar County.

WFAA reports that a van carrying 30 venomous snakes, a baby alligator, and a turtle, had a tire blow causing the vehicle to roll over and the reptiles to be set free along I- 35. The driver and his 9 year old grandson walked away from the crash with only minor injuries and were taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center as a precaution. Texas Parks and Wildlife enrolled the New Braunfels Snake Farm to help apprehend the animals. Authorities said they would make reverse 911 calls to nearby residents and businesses making them aware of the situation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live