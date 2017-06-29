Venomous Snakes Let Loose on I-35 After Tire Blow Out

Officials have caught 23 of the 30 snakes that were accidentally let loose on Thursday in south Bexar County.

WFAA reports that a van carrying 30 venomous snakes, a baby alligator, and a turtle, had a tire blow causing the vehicle to roll over and the reptiles to be set free along I- 35. The driver and his 9 year old grandson walked away from the crash with only minor injuries and were taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center as a precaution. Texas Parks and Wildlife enrolled the New Braunfels Snake Farm to help apprehend the animals. Authorities said they would make reverse 911 calls to nearby residents and businesses making them aware of the situation.