Tinder Gold Will Let You See Who’s Liked Your Profile Before You’ve Liked Theirs!

June 29, 2017 5:44 AM By JT
Filed Under: App, Dating, Mobile, Relationship, surbscription, swipe right, tinder, tinder gold

Tinder is rolling out a new premium membership-only service that will finally allow users to see who’s already liked their profile, without needing to swipe right themselves.

That’s just one of the features the company will be testing in their “Tinder Gold” subscription service.  Along with being able to see who’s already liked your profile, the service offers five Super Likes every day, one Boost per month, unlimited likes, and features called Passport, which lets you change your location, and Rewind, which lets you undo a mistaken swipe.

Tinder is testing the service in Argentina, Australia, Canada, and Mexico, but soon hopes to roll it out to all users soon.  Tinder is being pretty quiet on the price of the service, but they are testing out various prices.  Users who already have Tinder Plus can only expect to pay just a little bit more.

Via Cosmopolitan

